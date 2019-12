Transfermarkt has raised the market value of Armenia international Sargis Adamyan.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for German side Hoffenheim, now costs €4 million (up from €3 million in June).

The Armenian has scored 3 goals and provided 1assist in 11 games he played this season.

Sargis Adamyan scored twice as Hoffenheim shocked Bayern 2-1 on October 5.

He was on target again as Hoffenheim snatch last-gasp win at Cologne in November.