Armenian youth to get scholarship to study in the Silicon Valley

The government will grant a state scholarship to Armenian youth to study in the Silicon Valley. The first-ever exclusive educational program has been initiated by the Ministry of High-Tech Industry, which will cover all expenses related to the education of selected Armenian entrepreneurs.

The 7-week course will be offered at the Draper University, also known as Draper University of Heroes. Ilon Musk (Tesla, Inc.) Tim Westergren (Pandora Media Inc.), AirBnB leaders and YouTube founders will be sharing their experience and success formula with the youth.

The educational platform uniting the world’s IT giants is now open for admission; applications are accepted until January 27.

Anyone aged 21 or over with entrepreneurial experience and a groundbreaking IT idea he/she wants to implement in Armenia, is fluent in English and ready to share knowledge with students and future entrepreneurs is eligible to apply for the course..

Applications can be submitted here. The best applicants will be selected by the Draper University and a special commission of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry.

Draper University of Heroes is a residential and online school based in San Mateo, California, to help extraordinary people accomplish their life missions.

School alumni have gone on to build 350 companies including crypto leaders, QTUM, Spacecash, DataWallet, and Credo.

Since 2014, the university has been offering a free course on Bitcoin. Draper University was the first educational institution to accept Bitcoin as a form of tuition.