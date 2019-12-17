Armenian Government in talks with Google and PayPal to get services localized

The Armenian Government continues the negotiation with Google and PayPal to ensure the localization of their services for Armenia, Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan told reporters today, Armenpress reports.

“We have several problems with YouTube, Google Maps, PayPal and Google Play,” he said.

The Minister added that “serious steps are being taken in that direction in cooperation with the Diaspora.”

“Our compatriots working at those organizations are also involved in the activities,” Minister Arshakyan said, refraining from further assessment of the process.

He did not rule out that results could be achieved in 2020.

Back in March 2019 Hakob Arshakyan declared the government would set up a working group to explore the opportunities of localization of YouTube and Google services.