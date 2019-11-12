Artsakh FM, OSCE CiO’s Personal Representative discussion situation along line of contact

On November 12, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a range of issues related to the situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of the Republic of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, as well as the monitorings, conducted by the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

The interlocutors noted the need to maintain stability in the conflict zone. They also stressed the importance of implementing confidence-building measures between the parties to the conflict in order to create favorable conditions for advancing the peace process.