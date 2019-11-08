PoliticsTop

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to visit Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan November 8, 2019, 15:53
Less than a minute

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Armenia November 10-11, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova told a press briefing today.

Minister Lavrov is expected to hold meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

He will also lay a wreath at the Memorial to the Armenian Genocide victims, Zakharova said.

“The Foreign Ministers of the two countries will discuss a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as cooperation within the framework of the EAEU, CSTO and CIS, coordination of positions at UN< OSCE, Council of Europe, BSEC and other international forums,” she said.

Security issues, including the perspectives of the Nagorno Karabakh resolution will also be in the focus.

Show More
Back to top button
Close