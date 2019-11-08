Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to visit Armenia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Armenia November 10-11, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova told a press briefing today.

Minister Lavrov is expected to hold meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

He will also lay a wreath at the Memorial to the Armenian Genocide victims, Zakharova said.

“The Foreign Ministers of the two countries will discuss a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as cooperation within the framework of the EAEU, CSTO and CIS, coordination of positions at UN< OSCE, Council of Europe, BSEC and other international forums,” she said.

Security issues, including the perspectives of the Nagorno Karabakh resolution will also be in the focus.