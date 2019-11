At least five people have been killed and 120 others injured after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Iran.

The earthquake measured 8-9 at the epicenter 45 km south of the city of Ardebil 210 southeast of Armenia’s Meghri the Armenian National Survey for Seismic Protections reported.

The epicenter lies 210 south east of the Armenian city of Meghri

The quake was felt in Kapan, Meghri and Goris cities in Armenia’s Syunik Province, as well as Yeghegnadzoz, Vayk, Ararat and Yerevan.