Armenian Genocide Resolution tipped to pass if brought to Senate floor

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has joined Senator Menendez in predicting a crushing defeat for Armenian Genocide denial on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Bob Menendez (D-NJ) offered a scathing indictment of Turkish President Recep Erdogan’s escalating repression at home and aggression abroad in a 15-minute Senate floor speech during which he called for immediate Senate passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution (S.Res.150) and Senate consideration of far-reaching sanctions over Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria.

Sen. Menendez’s remarks come as the ANCA continues its nationwide campaign to urge Senate passage of S.Res.150, building on the historic near-unanimous House passage of a similar measure (H.Res.296) last week.

“We join with Senator Menendez in predicting a crushing defeat for Armenian Genocide denial on the floor of the U.S. Senate – where an overwhelming bipartisan majority is ready – eager in fact – to vote for S.Res.150, if and when they are given the opportunity to do so by Majority Leader McConnell,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.

“Please join with friends across all fifty states in calling on your two U.S. Senators to press for passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution, by visiting anca.org/genocide,” continued Hamparian.

“Today, I would like to lay out a fact pattern that so many of my colleagues have come to see in recent weeks – that Turkey under Erdogan should not, Turkey under Erdogan cannot be seen as an ally,” stated Menendez, who cited Turkey’s invasion of northern Cyprus, ongoing belligerence in the Eastern Mediterranean against Greece, the 2017 Erdogan-ordered attacks against peaceful protesters in Washington among that government’s many acts of aggression.

“As momentum builds following the passage of the Armenian genocide resolution in the House, Turkish lobbyists are working overtime to block it in the Senate,” explained Senator Menendez. “Because they know that if this resolution were to come to the floor for a vote, it would pass resoundingly and send a clarion message that recognizes the truth. The Armenian genocide happened, it was a monstrous act and those who deny it are complicit in a terrible lie. The Senate should not bow to this pressure, it cannot bow to this pressure. Let’s pass this resolution today,” added Sen. Menendez.