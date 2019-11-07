Artsakh President hails AGBU role in making the country recognizable

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan has left for the Kingdom of Belgium for a working visit.

On 7 November President Sahakyan had a meeting in Brussels with Nicolas Tavitian, director of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Europe to discuss issues related to the implementation of a range of programs in Artsakh.

President Sahakyan acknowledged the active participation of the AGBU in the socioeconomic development of the Artsakh Republic, as well as in making Artsakh recognizable at various international institutions and providing truthful information about our country.