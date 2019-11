The process of establishment of Aznavour Center discussed at PM’s Office

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today world-known singer Charles Aznavour’s son, Nikola Aznavour, who is the co-founder of the Aznavour Foundation and Christina Sarkissian, the executive director of the foundation.

Issues related to the establishment of the Aznavour Center in Yerevan – the first cultural project of the Aznavour Foundation.

Reference was made to the process of construction of the center presenting the life and work of Charles Aznavour and the future steps.